Aug 18 Oil and gas explorer Cequence Energy Ltd raised its annual production and capital budget forecast for the second time this year.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company hiked its 2011 output forecast to 9,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 9,200 boe/d.

The company raised its 2011 capital program by C$50 million to C$150 million, which includes acquisition and disposition activity.

Cequence Energy also expects output for the first quarter of 2012 to reach 12,500-13,500 boe/d. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)