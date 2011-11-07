* Q3 EPS ex-items $0.02, vs $0.01 forecast
* Q3 revenue $116 mln, vs $114 mln forecast
* Revenue growth in 2012 to below 20-25 pct analyst forecast
* Shares down 16 percent on Nasdaq
(Adds comment from CEO interview, analyst forecast)
By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV, Nov 7 Israeli telecom equipment maker
Ceragon Networks reported lower adjusted quarterly net
profit due to an acquisition, and forecast slower-than-expected
revenue growth but improved profitability in 2012.
Ceragon , which provides networks connecting
cellular radio masts with operators' networks, said on Monday
its purchase of loss-making Norwegian microwave radio systems
firm Nera Networks earlier this year hurt profitability in the
third quarter but helped boost revenue 86 percent.
"We bought a losing company and we had said it will take
time to turn the business around," president and chief executive
Ira Palti told Reuters.
"We are seeing the benefit of the acquisition on the top
line, which grew significantly and compared with the first and
second quarters of 2011 operating profit is increasing
significantly from quarter to quarter."
While analysts were forecasting 20-25 percent revenue growth
in 2012, Palti said growth will be a little bit below that
because of economic uncertainty.
"Also, one of our large areas of business is still India but
at this point it is not at normal ordering patterns because of
internal issues. We expect this to be resolved in the
middle-to-end of next year," he said.
Ceragon's shares were down 15.6 percent at $8.74 in morning
trade on Nasdaq.
Ceragon earned two cents a share excluding one-off items in
the third quarter, down from 15 cents a year earlier. Revenue
surged to $116 million. Analysts had forecast the company would
earn 1 cent a share ex-items on revenue of $114 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
On a GAAP basis, the company reported a loss in the quarter
but Palti said Ceragon would return to profitability next year.
"Our plan to migrate customers to lower-cost higher
functionality and capacity products is proceeding smoothly, and
we continue to expect we will reach our gross margin target of
the mid-30s by the end of next year," Palti said.
Ceragon said it was targeting a non-GAAP operating margin
of 8-9 percent by the end of 2012.
(Additional reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)