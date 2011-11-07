* Q3 EPS ex-items $0.02, vs $0.01 forecast

* Q3 revenue $116 mln, vs $114 mln forecast

* Revenue growth in 2012 to below 20-25 pct analyst forecast

* Shares down 16 percent on Nasdaq (Adds comment from CEO interview, analyst forecast)

By Tova Cohen

TEL AVIV, Nov 7 Israeli telecom equipment maker Ceragon Networks reported lower adjusted quarterly net profit due to an acquisition, and forecast slower-than-expected revenue growth but improved profitability in 2012.

Ceragon , which provides networks connecting cellular radio masts with operators' networks, said on Monday its purchase of loss-making Norwegian microwave radio systems firm Nera Networks earlier this year hurt profitability in the third quarter but helped boost revenue 86 percent.

"We bought a losing company and we had said it will take time to turn the business around," president and chief executive Ira Palti told Reuters.

"We are seeing the benefit of the acquisition on the top line, which grew significantly and compared with the first and second quarters of 2011 operating profit is increasing significantly from quarter to quarter."

While analysts were forecasting 20-25 percent revenue growth in 2012, Palti said growth will be a little bit below that because of economic uncertainty.

"Also, one of our large areas of business is still India but at this point it is not at normal ordering patterns because of internal issues. We expect this to be resolved in the middle-to-end of next year," he said.

Ceragon's shares were down 15.6 percent at $8.74 in morning trade on Nasdaq.

Ceragon earned two cents a share excluding one-off items in the third quarter, down from 15 cents a year earlier. Revenue surged to $116 million. Analysts had forecast the company would earn 1 cent a share ex-items on revenue of $114 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

On a GAAP basis, the company reported a loss in the quarter but Palti said Ceragon would return to profitability next year.

"Our plan to migrate customers to lower-cost higher functionality and capacity products is proceeding smoothly, and we continue to expect we will reach our gross margin target of the mid-30s by the end of next year," Palti said.

Ceragon said it was targeting a non-GAAP operating margin of 8-9 percent by the end of 2012. (Additional reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Greg Mahlich)