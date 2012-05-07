* Q1 revenue up 17 pct to $117.8 million

TEL AVIV, May 7 Israeli telecoms equipment maker Ceragon Networks moved to a profit in the first quarter of the year on strong growth in Africa and Latin America and expects improved revenue in the second half, the company said on Monday.

Ceragon, which provides wireless connections between cellular radio masts and a network operator's core network, said on Monday it earned 5 cents a share excluding one-off items in the quarter, compared with a 2 cent loss a year earlier.

Revenue rose 17 percent to $117.8 million.

The company was expected by analytsts to report adjusted earnings per share of 6 cents on revenue of $117.75 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Strength in Africa and Latin America drove revenues in the first quarter as expected," said Ira Palti, president and chief executive of Ceragon. "We are continuing to penetrate these markets according to our plan, adding new customers as well as increasing sales to existing ones."

Africa accounted for 27 percent of revenue and Latin America 26 percent. Sales in North America grew sequentially in the quarter and the company expanded its market share in India.

Palti said most of the pickup in bookings occurred in April, increasing the company's confidence in its outlook for the second half of 2012.

"We believe that we will meet our expectations and exit 2012 with a revenue run rate of around $130 million per quarter with gross margin in the mid-30s (percent) and a non-GAAP operating margin of around 8 percent," Palti said. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)