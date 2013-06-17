By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, June 17
LONDON, June 17 Private equity firm Cinven
has sealed around 1 billion euros in financing from
Deutsche Bank, RBC and UBS for its
1.5 billion euro ($1.99 bln) buyout of industrial ceramics firm
CeramTec, banking sources said on Monday.
Cinven said over the weekend it had agreed to buy Ceramtec,
beating rival private equity firm BC Partners in
bidding for the Germany-based industrial ceramics unit of U.S.
chemicals maker Rockwood Holdings.
The financing is expected to include a mixture of leveraged
loans and high yield bonds, denominated in both euros and
dollars. It is also expected to be covenant-lite, a structure
that offers little or no protection for lenders via financial
tests.
Bankers said the rest of the deal has been funded with
equity.
The financing will be sold to a number of banks and European
and US institutional investors in a general syndication phase
that is due to be launched shortly, the sources said. The deal
will be a welcomed relief for banks and investors eager to
invest in deals, following a dearth of M&A this year.
Debt on the deal will equate to around 7 times Ceramtec's
approximate 135 million euro earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).
CeramTec is a leading manufacturer of high performance
ceramics for applications in the medical, automotive, industrial
and electronic markets. It had revenues of 425 million euros in
2012 and has more than 3,000 employees at 18 facilities
worldwide.
($1 = 0.7496 euros)
(Editing by Patrick Graham)