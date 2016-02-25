HOUSTON Feb 25 Cheniere Energy expects
to export eight to 10 more cargoes of liquefied natural gas
(LNG) in the next two months out of its newly commissioned
Sabine Pass terminal on the Texas-Louisiana border, a company
executive told Reuters on Thursday.
The cargoes will be offered on a spot basis and likely sail
to Europe or Brazil, Katie Pipkin, senior vice president of
business development and investor relations, said at the IHS
CERAWeek conference.
Cheniere on Wednesday became the first U.S. company to
export LNG, sending a cargo carrying 3.7 billion cubic feet
(Bcf) of the liquefied shale gas to Brazil for state-run oil
company Petrobras.
Cheniere's marketing group sold the cargo and has six
additional vessels under charter.
The inaugural export comes as the company is re-focusing its
business on LNG after exploring a possible expansion into crude
condensate exports from a proposed terminal in Corpus Christi,
Texas.
Earlier this month, Cheniere released two traders hired to
head up a crude and condensate trading group, including Nelson
Lee, who the company plucked from BHP Billiton, where he helped
oversee the first-ever exports of U.S. condensate.
Now the company has halted engineering work and permitting
that was underway for the Corpus Christi facility. Cheniere had
purchased land there.
The tighter focus on LNG follows a management shakeup at the
company, largely pushed by activist investor Carl Icahn, who has
increased his investment in the company and controls two board
seats.
"They (the board) came in and asked us to be more focused,
with not such an aggressive growth plan at the moment. They
really want us to focus on getting the (LNG) trains done so we
generate cash flow," Pipkin said.
In December, Cheniere's board voted to remove former CEO
Charif Souki.
Neal Shear is still acting as interim CEO. Cheniere's board
has kicked off the process of finding a new CEO and hired
executive search firm Spencer Stuart to assist. The processes is
expected to be complete by May or June.
Going forward, Cheniere has contracted to sell 42 cargoes of
LNG from its Sabine terminal to EDF Trading between 2016 and
2018, and roughly 12 cargoes per year to French multi-national
Engie between 2018 and 2023.
Those term contracts will commence once the commissioning
period on the facility ends in April or May.
