HOUSTON, March 4 Chevron Corp Chief
Executive John Watson said his company won a "resounding
victory" on Tuesday after a U.S. district judge quashed a
judgment against the company that was handed down by an
Ecuadorean court.
Ecuador has tried to fine the company as much as $18
billion, claiming Texaco, which was later acquired by Chevron,
contaminated an oil field in northeastern Ecuador between 1964
and 1992.
"This ruling is a resounding victory for Chevron and its
shareholders," CEO Watson told reporters attending the IHS
CERAWeek conference in Houston. "Having a judgment like this
from a reputable court in the United States will certainly be
helpful in preventing enforcement actions elsewhere."
Steven Donziger, a Harvard-educated U.S. lawyer who
represented the Ecuadorean villagers in the case, characterized
the ruling as "appalling" and said he would appeal the decision.
Watson said he expects a rapid ramp up in drilling in
Argentina in the Vaca Muerta area, where Chevron is working in
what is widely believed to be one of the world's top tight oil
plays.
In February, Spanish oil major Repsol approved a $5
billion settlement with the government of Argentina, ending a
two-year dispute over the seizure of the company's operations in
the country. Argentina hopes the settlement will clear the way
for increased investment from foreign oil companies to develop
Vaca Muerta, a formation in the country's Patagonia region.
More details on Chevron's drilling plans in Argentina will
be provided when the company holds its investor meeting next
week, Watson told reporters.
He also called on U.S. policymakers to free restrictions on
U.S. crude oil exports, saying "free trade wins ... let's get on
with it."
Watson applauded Mexico's efforts to open its energy sector
to foreign investment, but said it was too early for a decision
on any deals with state-owned Pemex.