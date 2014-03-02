March 2 While Colorado environmental groups work
to put a ballot measure before voters this fall that could
severely hobble the U.S. energy industry, Whiting Petroleum Corp
is busy figuring out where in the state it can spend $10
billion over the next decade.
Whiting has little concern the ballot initiative will
succeed, even after votes in several of the state's cities last
fall to ban fracking, the controversial use of high-pressure
water mixed with chemicals and sand to extract oil and natural
gas. At least one fracking ban has been challenged in court, and
more legal tussles are likely.
The Denver-based company sees Colorado as key to its plan to
sharply boost oil and natural gas production. Anadarko Petroleum
Corp has similar growth plans for Colorado, aiming to
spend at least $1.5 billion each year for the foreseeable future
to develop its more than 800,000 acres there.
While environmentalists have long hoped Colorado's
increasingly liberal population could help them stem reliance on
oil, victory is far from certain and polls show they face an
uphill battle.
"Are we willing to fight? You bet we are," said Jack
Ekstrom, a Whiting executive and incoming chair of the Western
Energy Alliance, an industry advocacy group. "If you ask me if
I'm concerned, the answer is no. Our intent is to grow here, not
shrink."
Other operators are similarly confident. WPX Energy Inc
plans to double its activity in Colorado this year and
Noble Energy Inc has been running more and more seismic
studies to see how many wells could fit on each of its drilling
pads in the state.
All of the companies are hoping to get their own share of
the state's estimated 2 billion barrels of oil. A dozen states
including California have clear rules for fracking, but the
practice is banned in New York and some think Colorado could be
a battleground in the U.S. energy boom.
"We're confident that common sense and economic certainty is
going to prevail in the end," said Tisha Conoly Schuller,
president of the Colorado Oil & Gas Association, an industry
trade group that is challenging local fracking bans. "That's why
you don't see (energy) companies changing their investment
strategy in Colorado."
Ballot proponents have until August to submit roughly 86,100
signatures to the secretary of state. The proposal, known as the
Community Rights Amendment, would change the Colorado
constitution to let each county, city, town or other "municipal
subdivision" enact laws that protect "health, safety and
welfare" for residents - essentially allowing them to regulate
fracking, mining, and even marijuana use.
The industry says this scenario would be a regulatory
nightmare for companies and threaten the more than $1.6 billion
the state receives each year in oil and natural gas taxes, a
third of which helps fund the state's education budget.
Organizers say they want to strip power from state officials
and return rights to local governments. The proposal is not
directly written to curb oil or natural gas development, said
Clifton Willmeng, a member of the Colorado Community Rights
Network, the main ballot sponsor.
"The essence of this ballot is to give communities power
over corporations," Willmeng said. "Yes, it could be used to ban
fracking, but it could also be used to limit genetic engineering
or waste disposal sites."
Still, oil and natural gas producers believe the ballot
measure could only have been written to apply to them. And
Willmeng acknowledged that had the ballot measure been approved
before last fall, the towns that passed fracking bans wouldn't
now be facing legal scrutiny.
Navigating both sides of the complex issue has been
difficult for Governor John Hickenlooper, a Democrat up for
re-election this November. He would be on the same ballot with
the proposed constitutional amendment if Willmeng's group
collects enough signatures.
Hickenlooper is expected to address the ballot measure at
this week's IHS CERAWeek conference in Houston, an annual
meeting of global energy leaders.
Last month, Colorado officials approved new rules to limit
air pollution from oil and gas drilling in an effort to cut the
release of methane. The rules were the result of a collaboration
between industry and environmental groups.
Energy companies say they recognize that old ways of dealing
with residents have to change.
Issues that matter to one community, such as water
pollution, might matter less to another, where air quality could
be a higher concern. Companies say they work with local leaders
to explain how fracking affects these and other concerns. This
is a time-intensive activity that differs from other states
where broad ad campaigns work better.
"What we've seen lately is how the broader business
community is coming together in the state to talk about keeping
Colorado a great place to invest for all industries, not just
energy," said Kelly Swan of WPX Energy.
These outreach efforts are crucial, the industry admits, for
generating goodwill.
"We're very committed to Colorado," said Anadarko executive
Scott Moore. "And we look forward to the opportunity to invest
in Colorado."
Anadarko has a 100 percent rate of return in Colorado's
Wattenberg shale formation, highlighting just how lucrative the
area can be.
Matt Moore, a hotel industry sales manager who lives just
outside Denver, says he's not sure if he'll vote for the
proposed ballot measure if it receives enough signatures.
Regardless, though, he said he started to support energy
development in the state after finding out more about fracking
and other energy practices.
"People distrust both sides," Moore said. "They're not sure
where the right information is coming from."
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade)