HOUSTON, April 21 A sharp slowdown in oilfield
work in the United States will temper demand for diesel as less
of the fuel is consumed, the chief economist for a top refiner
said on Tuesday.
The U.S. onshore industry uses diesel to power drilling
rigs, half of which have been idled in recent months because of
a 50 percent slide in crude prices.
Diesel is also used to generate power to frack wells, and
transport supplies such as sand used in fracking to and from
oilfields. The fuel is also used to move inland crude by rail to
coastal refineries.
"We're going to see a challenge for diesel fuel growth this
year in the United States," Horace Hobbs, chief economist for
Phillips 66, said at the IHS CERAWeek conference in
Houston.
The outlook for demand growth as a potential price booster
was muted.
"We do not pin our hopes on demand growth," said Christof
Ruhl, Global Head of Research for Abu Dhabi Investment
Authority.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts demand
for distillates, which includes diesel, will grow by 0.06
million barrels per day this year and to 4.14 million bpd in
2016 from 4.07 million bpd in 2015.
Still, diesel demand is expected to accelerate globally
because of low prices, said Pierre Siggoney, chief economist for
oil major Total SA.
