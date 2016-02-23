HOUSTON Feb 23 Colombia's Ecopetrol is
selling some non-oil related assets, expecting to collect $1.4
billion at the end of 2017, and cutting 10 percent of staff as
part of a cost reduction plan due to low oil prices, the
state-run oil firm's chief executive said on Tuesday.
"We still want to be a pan-American company," CEO Juan
Carlos Echeverry told the IHS CERAWeek energy conference in
Houston.
"This is a difficult year, so we are now depending on what
the prices allow us to do, but our portfolio is still active
with conservative goals."
Assets kept for sale include a petrochemical subsidiary, a
gas-transporter firm and some facilities related to power
operations, Echeverry said.
Ecopetrol's workforce, which has been decreasing over recent
years from a peak of 48,000 workers, will suffer an additional
cut of some 3,000 people to 30,000 people in the Andean country
and abroad.
"We had a lot of outsourcing and we are now bringing
in-house many activities we were doing abroad, so we need less
people," he said.
With a smaller corporation, the firm will focus most of its
available resources in exploration and production in Colombia to
reach a production target of 800,000 to 850,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boepd) by 2021, from about 700,000 boepd
currently, while keeping its planned investments in natural gas.
A portion of the expected production increase could come
from the Rubiales field, one of Colombia's largest areas with a
current output of some 150,000 bpd, which starting in June will
be managed by Ecopetrol after being operated by Toronto-based
Pacific Exploration and Production Corporation.
Joint ventures recently formed by Ecopetrol with companies
including U.S. Anadarko Petroleum Corp and Spain's
Repsol SA will also continue producing in the U.S. Gulf
Coast, while planned investment in Brazil and Mexico will have
to wait for a better price environment.
The CEO also said that Ecopetrol's 160,000 bpd Cartagena
refinery, recently upgraded and expanded to double its output
capacity, will import some 30 percent of its crude requirements
to configure an "optimum slate."
(Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Marguerita Choy)