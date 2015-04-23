(Adds additional McCarthy comments)
By Ernest Scheyder
HOUSTON, April 23 A proposed plan that would
force American coal-fired power plants to slash emissions would
not cost jobs and would help the country move toward a
low-carbon future, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
Administrator Gina McCarthy said on Thursday.
"Our rule creates a dynamic where cutting carbon pollution
and investment decisions align," McCarthy said at the IHS
CERAWeek conference in Houston, the world's largest gathering of
energy executives. "Environmental protection isn't window
dressing; it's foundational to strong, lasting economic growth."
It was a markedly more-confrontational speech to the
conference than last year, when McCarthy became the first EPA
chief to attend and deftly sought to find common ground with the
hundreds of oil, coal and utility executives who attend the
annual meeting.
The EPA proposed rules last summer designed to slash carbon
emissions from power plants. Several states have sued the EPA to
prevent their implementation, which is expected later this year.
In her speech this year, McCarthy excoriated industry
economic models that ignored the human health benefits of
reduced emissions and their direct link to financial health.
"We are an agency solely focused on public health and
environmental protection," she told an audience of hundreds of
coal, oil and natural gas executives.
Indeed, Daniel Yergin, a vice chairman at IHS and an oil
historian who moderated a question-and-answer session with
McCarthy, noted the administrator's "vigorous, forthright
comments."
McCarthy stressed that the new regulations will not fuel job
cuts, a key argument against their implementation, instead
noting that innovation has consistently led to newer jobs in the
energy industry for years.
"This sector knows how to innovate when facing pollution
challenges," she said.
