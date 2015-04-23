(Adds additional McCarthy comments)

By Ernest Scheyder

HOUSTON, April 23 A proposed plan that would force American coal-fired power plants to slash emissions would not cost jobs and would help the country move toward a low-carbon future, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy said on Thursday.

"Our rule creates a dynamic where cutting carbon pollution and investment decisions align," McCarthy said at the IHS CERAWeek conference in Houston, the world's largest gathering of energy executives. "Environmental protection isn't window dressing; it's foundational to strong, lasting economic growth."

It was a markedly more-confrontational speech to the conference than last year, when McCarthy became the first EPA chief to attend and deftly sought to find common ground with the hundreds of oil, coal and utility executives who attend the annual meeting.

The EPA proposed rules last summer designed to slash carbon emissions from power plants. Several states have sued the EPA to prevent their implementation, which is expected later this year.

In her speech this year, McCarthy excoriated industry economic models that ignored the human health benefits of reduced emissions and their direct link to financial health.

"We are an agency solely focused on public health and environmental protection," she told an audience of hundreds of coal, oil and natural gas executives.

Indeed, Daniel Yergin, a vice chairman at IHS and an oil historian who moderated a question-and-answer session with McCarthy, noted the administrator's "vigorous, forthright comments."

McCarthy stressed that the new regulations will not fuel job cuts, a key argument against their implementation, instead noting that innovation has consistently led to newer jobs in the energy industry for years.

"This sector knows how to innovate when facing pollution challenges," she said. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by David Gregorio and Andrew Hay)