* Regulators weigh raising wholesale market cap to $9,000
* Power development stalled by gas prices, tight financing
* State's power use keeps growing
By Eileen O'Grady
HOUSTON, March 8 Changes being made by the
Texas electric grid agency will not be sufficient to attract
investment in new power plants that the state needs to keep the
lights on and air conditioners humming in the hot summers ahead,
panelists said at an energy conference in Houston on Thursday.
After a record heat wave in 2011 broke power-use records and
strained the state's generating resources, the Electric
Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and state regulators began
adjusting market rules and discussing the need to raise the
wholesale power price cap in an effort to encourage stalled
power-plant construction.
"The changes are headed in the right direction" said ERCOT
Chief Executive Trip Doggett, but he added that more work is
needed.
Without new power plants, ERCOT has warned that electricity
could be interrupted more often over the next few years as the
surplus power shrinks with the shutdown of older plants due to
stricter environmental rules.
The market remains attractive to power-plant developers, but
new construction has come to a near standstill due to cheap
natural gas, an abundance of wind generation and a lack of
available financing.
ERCOT has selected the Brattle Group to provide an
outsider's perspective on the factors that influence financing
and development decisions in the state. A report is expected by
June 1.
"We need to ensure we get the right market structure that
continues to be successful and to incent new build," said Chris
Weston, chief executive officer of Direct Energy, at the IHS
CERA energy conference in Houston.
Direct Energy owns three power plants to help serve its
900,000 electric customers in the state. The energy retailing
unit of Centrica Plc is relocating its North American
headquarters to Houston from Toronto.
Increasing the ERCOT market cap - the price generators can
charge for wholesale power - may help, but doesn't address all
the issues, Weston said.
The "magnitude, frequency and duration" of higher prices
needs to be considered, Weston said "to allow a generator more
certainty about getting a return on the investment required."
"Increasing the cap goes to one of those (factors)," he
said.
Texas Public Utility Commissioner Kenneth Anderson said
regulators are talking about effectively raising the offer cap
to as much as $9,000 per megawatt-hour from the current cap of
$3,000 per MWh.
"The steps taken to date really revolve around ensuring
(reliability) and that we don't send the wrong price signals,"
said Anderson. "There's still a question of whether the system
offer cap it high enough."
Timing and other market consequences of raising the
wholesale cap also must be weighed carefully, Anderson said. The
commission is also looking at programs to encourage industrial
and commercial customers to curb power use when supplies are
tight.
"But at the end of the day, all the projections we have show
load will increase," Anderson said.
ERCOT's Doggett said population and employment growth in the
state will keep electric demand rising by more than 2 percent a
year.
"We have lots of developers who want to build but they
can't get financing," said Anderson. "What we need to come up
with is a design that gives comfort to lenders and investors
that they will make money over the long-run."
(Reporting By Eileen O'Grady; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)