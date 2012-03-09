* Regulators weigh raising wholesale market cap to $9,000

* Power development stalled by gas prices, tight financing

* State's power use keeps growing

By Eileen O'Grady

HOUSTON, March 8 Changes being made by the Texas electric grid agency will not be sufficient to attract investment in new power plants that the state needs to keep the lights on and air conditioners humming in the hot summers ahead, panelists said at an energy conference in Houston on Thursday.

After a record heat wave in 2011 broke power-use records and strained the state's generating resources, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and state regulators began adjusting market rules and discussing the need to raise the wholesale power price cap in an effort to encourage stalled power-plant construction.

"The changes are headed in the right direction" said ERCOT Chief Executive Trip Doggett, but he added that more work is needed.

Without new power plants, ERCOT has warned that electricity could be interrupted more often over the next few years as the surplus power shrinks with the shutdown of older plants due to stricter environmental rules.

The market remains attractive to power-plant developers, but new construction has come to a near standstill due to cheap natural gas, an abundance of wind generation and a lack of available financing.

ERCOT has selected the Brattle Group to provide an outsider's perspective on the factors that influence financing and development decisions in the state. A report is expected by June 1.

"We need to ensure we get the right market structure that continues to be successful and to incent new build," said Chris Weston, chief executive officer of Direct Energy, at the IHS CERA energy conference in Houston.

Direct Energy owns three power plants to help serve its 900,000 electric customers in the state. The energy retailing unit of Centrica Plc is relocating its North American headquarters to Houston from Toronto.

Increasing the ERCOT market cap - the price generators can charge for wholesale power - may help, but doesn't address all the issues, Weston said.

The "magnitude, frequency and duration" of higher prices needs to be considered, Weston said "to allow a generator more certainty about getting a return on the investment required."

"Increasing the cap goes to one of those (factors)," he said.

Texas Public Utility Commissioner Kenneth Anderson said regulators are talking about effectively raising the offer cap to as much as $9,000 per megawatt-hour from the current cap of $3,000 per MWh.

"The steps taken to date really revolve around ensuring (reliability) and that we don't send the wrong price signals," said Anderson. "There's still a question of whether the system offer cap it high enough."

Timing and other market consequences of raising the wholesale cap also must be weighed carefully, Anderson said. The commission is also looking at programs to encourage industrial and commercial customers to curb power use when supplies are tight.

"But at the end of the day, all the projections we have show load will increase," Anderson said.

ERCOT's Doggett said population and employment growth in the state will keep electric demand rising by more than 2 percent a year.

"We have lots of developers who want to build but they can't get financing," said Anderson. "What we need to come up with is a design that gives comfort to lenders and investors that they will make money over the long-run." (Reporting By Eileen O'Grady; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)