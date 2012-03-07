By Bruce Nichols

HOUSTON, March 7 Canadian shippers initially committed to the Keystone XL pipeline will retain priority on the $2.3 billion Cushing, Oklahoma-to-Gulf Coast portion of the line, even though most oil will be sourced from the U.S. oil hub rather than Canada in the early stages of the project, a TransCanada executive said.

"What is sacrosanct is that none of the volumes of the long-term shippers have been put at risk by actions we've taken to go forward with the southern portion of Keystone XL," Alex Pourbaix, TransCanada's president for oil pipelines, said in an interview on the sidelines of the CERAWEEK 2012 conference on Tuesday.

TransCanada announced plans to move forward with the 700,000 barrel per day (bpd) southern portion of the line after the Obama Administration in January rejected permitting for the entire line from Alberta to the Gulf Coast.

Initially, the bulk of flows on the southern link, set to open by mid-2013, will originate in Cushing, with about 100,000 barrels daily coming from Canadian shippers on the existing Keystone line that runs to Oklahoma and Illinois, Pourbaix said.

"We will have some level of spot barrels and some level of shorter term contracts," Pourbaix said of temporary arrangements for the southern link called the Gulf Coast Project. "I expect it to be full."

When the XL line is built, assuming it eventually wins government approval, all but about 150,000 barrels per day will be Canadian-sourced, Pourbaix said. The new estimated startup date of the entire line is still sometime in 2015.

"The vast majority of our shippers have given us their full support and have maintained their shipping commitments. Those who have done so will continue to have their priority once the larger pipeline is in service," he said.

When it rejected the project in January, the Obama administration said it needed more environmental review of a portion of the line traveling through Nebraska, but welcomed TransCanada to reapply for the permit. The administration has welcomed plans to build the southern link first.

"When the president denied the project, we quickly started receiving calls from a number of parties who were interested in shipping on the Gulf Coast project," Pourbaix said.

Demand for shipping from Cushing to the Gulf Coast has grown since Keystone XL was proposed, Pourbaix said. He cited surging North Dakota oil output and reconfiguration of Midwest refineries to handle Canadian rather than Cushing crude.

The overall project faces staunch opposition from environmental groups and some politicians, who say the risks of oil spills in sensitive areas in many states, as well as accelerated development of the Alberta tar sands, are too great.

However, Obama faces a quandary in this election year as he tries to counter criticism from the Republicans that he is not doing enough to reduce dependence on oil supplies from the Middle East and to create jobs.

(Reporting By Bruce Nichols;additional reporting by Jeff Jones in Alberta;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)