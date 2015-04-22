(New throughout, adds more Moniz comments)
By Ernest Scheyder
HOUSTON, April 22 An agreement between the
United States, Iran and other world powers designed to curtail
Iran's nuclear program is effective and would work if
implemented, U.S. Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz said on
Wednesday.
"I think we've established a very strong set of parameters
around the agreement," Moniz said at the IHS CERAWeek conference
in Houston, the world's largest gathering of oil executives.
"It's a long term process with constraints coming off at various
time frames as confidence improves" in Iran's nuclear
intentions.
A framework agreement that would curb Iran's nuclear program
for at least 10 years was announced earlier this month. The deal
must be finalized by June.
Moniz was intimately involved in the nuclear minutia of the
8-day discussions. He told the conference he negotiated through
the night at one point with Iranian counterpart Ali Akbar Salehi
on nuclear centrifuges, reactor design, uranium stockpiles and
other issues, ending at 6 a.m.
Moniz, a nuclear physicist who was appointed by President
Obama two years ago, noted it was his specialty that led him to
assist Secretary of State John Kerry in negotiations.
"It was not part of the description of the job when I signed
up," Moniz said. Historically, U.S. energy secretaries do not
get involved in foreign policy.
Both Moniz and Salehi attended the Massachusetts Institute
of Technology, a commonality that Moniz said helped draw them
closer during negotiations.
"It was very clear that we were there to solve problems," he
said. "It was not about posturing."
The negotiations were a main talking point earlier in the
week at the conference when Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican
from Alaska, said Obama should not dare lift sanctions on Iran
before scrapping the U.S. crude export ban.
It was a theme echoed by executives at Hess Corp and
others at the conference, as well.
