March 7 Any decision to extend OPEC production
cuts past June would have to include the continued participation
by the non-OPEC members of the November accord, OPEC Secretary
General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday.
The group held talks in recent days with shale oil producers
and hedge fund executives, he said during a media conference at
the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston. This is the first
time OPEC held bilateral meetings with shale producers and
investment funds, Barkindo said.
"I think we have broken the ice between ourselves and the
industry, particularly the tight oil producers and the hedge
funds who have become major players in the oil market," he said
in remarks on the sidelines of the energy conference.
