By Jessica Resnick-Ault
HOUSTON, April 23 There is a growing disconnect
between Houston and Wall Street over when slumping oil prices
will recover.
Beaten down by a seven-month rout that slashed crude prices
from over $107 a barrel last summer to $42 a barrel, producers
are bracing for oil to remain at about $60 a barrel for as long
as the next five years or so, according to executives gathered
this week at the industry's biggest annual conference.
They are shedding staff and slashing spending because they
reckon that prices will remain depressed.
"We're lower for longer," said BP CEO Bob Dudley.
But the financial community is already looking for the
upside, buying up energy equities and plotting private equity
acquisitions in a bet that the oil price cycle may turn more
quickly than the industry expects.
"There is clearly a gap in view between the strategics and
the financial community," David Asmus, a Houston-based partner
at global law firm Morgan Lewis, said on the sidelines of the
IHS CERAWeek conference in Houston.
The perception gap is not necessarily unusual. Energy
executives often take a more conservative view than investors or
traders, who are paid to take more risk.
"Equity markets are already looking for the upside," said
Scott Key, chief executive of IHS. "They see a one-year horizon.
The industry has always been more patient."
But unlike in past years, the diversion of views has
potentially significant implications for future oil prices.
After five years of informally targeting a $100 a barrel oil
price, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has
abandoned efforts to manage the market with output cuts, leaving
it to energy companies to reduce drilling and curb supply.
The speed and depth of that reduction, and the return to a
new price equilibrium, will depend largely on what kind of
prices executives expect in coming years.
HUNKERED DOWN
Chief executives across the oil industry have said this week
that they are planning austerity measures to weather a sustained
period of depressed oil prices.
"One can hope for $75 oil but I think one has to plan for a
lower price," said Stephen Chazen, CEO of Occidental Petroleum
Corp. Chazen said he was planning for oil to remain at
$60.
His view was echoed by others at the CERAWeek conference,
where CEOs from majors like BP Plc, Exxon Mobil Corp
and smaller independents said they were preparing for
prices to remain lower for longer.
Even one of the most bullish CEOs, Scott Sheffield at
Pioneer Natural Resources, who plans to ramp up drilling
this summer, expects crude to remain between $60 and $80 a
barrel for five years.
Asmus noted that equities prices have already begun to
recover, with shares of Pioneer up about 30 percent since
December, outstripping gains seen in commodities markets. The
Standard & Poor's index of oil and gas producers has risen over
24 percent since February.
Private equity funds have begun to line up capital for
acquisitions to get inexpensive exposure to the energy sector,
as they perceive that crude prices will recover, Asmus said.
Two months ago, Blackstone announced that its second
energy-focused private equity fund was oversubscribed, with
interest beyond its $4.5 billion cap. The fund's investors
include pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance
companies, endowments, foundations and family offices,
Blackstone said in a previous release.
"If all investors thought we would be in the $50s for three
years, I don't think there would be so much fund money piled up
waiting for an energy investment," Asmus said.
