HOUSTON Feb 23 U.S. Midwest refineries that expanded their production of fuel during the North American shale oil boom have boosted the region's ability to supply itself, with output expected to surpass demand within five years, the chief economist for Phillips 66 said on Tuesday.

The Midwest typically relies on shipments from the U.S. Gulf Coast added with its own regional output to meet demand. That will continue, but the region does not necessarily need the constant flows it once did, Horace Hobbs said in an interview on the sidelines of the annual IHS CERAWEEK energy conference in Houston.

Many Midwest refineries are in the middle of U.S shale oilfields with abundant crude nearby. Within three to five years, Hobbs said he expects the region's gasoline and distillate output to surpass demand, and perhaps prompt midstream operators to build new or reverse old pipelines to move fuels to other markets.

"The areas that have all this crude are going to be advantaged and operating," he said. "I think we'll see logistics assets move around, though not in a huge way."

For example, Sunoco Logistics Partners LP early last year started up its 85,000 barrels per day Allegheny Access pipeline that moves excess Midwest refined products to eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania markets.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see other projects like that," Hobbs said. (Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Marguerita Choy)