By Ernest Scheyder
| HOUSTON, April 21
HOUSTON, April 21 The oil and natural gas
industry cannot ignore climate change and must work to help curb
its effects, Statoil ASA Chief Executive Eldar Sætre
said in an interview on Tuesday.
"We recognize and fully acknowledge the climate issues and
want to take our part of the responsibility to find solutions,"
Sætre said in an interview on the sidelines of the IHS CERAWeek
conference in Houston, the world's largest annual gathering of
oil executives. "We want to be the most carbon efficient oil and
gas company out there."
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by David Gregorio)