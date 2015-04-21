(Adds industry context, further quotes)
By Ernest Scheyder
HOUSTON, April 21 The oil and natural gas
industry cannot ignore climate change and must support work to
help curb its effects through a carbon tax, increased natural
gas production and other means, Statoil ASA Chief
Executive Eldar Sætre said on Tuesday.
It was the strongest stance yet from the leader of a major
oil producer on the need to limit carbon emissions. Some major
energy companies, especially in Europe, have been pushing for an
industry-coordinated response to stem climate change.
"We recognize and fully acknowledge the climate issues and
want to take our part of the responsibility to find solutions,"
Sætre said in an interview on the sidelines of the IHS CERAWeek
conference in Houston, the world's largest annual gathering of
oil executives. "We want to be the most carbon efficient oil and
gas company out there."
Sætre used a keynote speech at the conference to double down
on the theme, telling a room of hundreds of global energy
industry players that action must be taken on climate change,
otherwise "we risk becoming an industry that neither gets access
nor acceptance."
The sentiment was reflected by executives at Britain's BP
and France's Total SA during smaller sessions
earlier in the conference.
Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, while acknowledging
carbon emissions concerns, stopped short of embracing Sætre's
philosophy.
"We recognize the (climate change) policy is important to
the public," Tillerson told a CERAWeek panel. "We need to
somehow reflect that."
The conference comes just days after Calpers, the largest
American public pension fund, asked the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission to require energy companies to publish
specific data on climate change risks.
CARBON TAX
Sætre, who took the reins at Statoil two months ago, touted
a Norwegian tax of roughly $65 per ton of carbon dioxide as a
possible global model, noting it has helped cut Norway's
emissions to roughly half the global average.
Moving forward, Sætre said increased natural gas use, which
cuts coal consumption, can help slash carbon emissions. He also
renewed a Statoil pledge to eliminate flaring, the wasteful
burning of natural gas at well sites, by 2030.
Yet even while taking a major policy stance on climate
change, Sætre said he has no plans for Statoil to dramatically
change its business model.
"There's no way the world is getting out of oil and natural
gas production," he said.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Terry Wade and David
Gregorio)