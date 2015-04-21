HOUSTON, April 21 Conflicts between Sunni and Shi'ite Muslims in Yemen threaten to spread throughout the Middle East and further destabilize the region, Total SA Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanné said on Tuesday.

Total pulled more than 800 employees and their families from a liquified natural gas plant it operates in Yemen earlier this month, declaring force majeure and halting all production.

"I'm afraid it could be a very destabilizing element for the entire region," Pouyanné said of Yemen at the IHS CERAWeek conference in Houston, the world's largest annual gathering of oil executives.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)