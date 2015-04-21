By Ernest Scheyder
| HOUSTON, April 21
HOUSTON, April 21 Conflicts between Sunni and
Shi'ite Muslims in Yemen threaten to spread throughout the
Middle East and further destabilize the region, Total SA
Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanné said on Tuesday.
Total pulled more than 800 employees and their families from
a liquified natural gas plant it operates in Yemen earlier this
month, declaring force majeure and halting all production.
"I'm afraid it could be a very destabilizing element for the
entire region," Pouyanné said of Yemen at the IHS CERAWeek
conference in Houston, the world's largest annual gathering of
oil executives.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)