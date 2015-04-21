By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, April 21 TransCanada Corp is
mulling ways to get Canadian crude to Louisiana refineries now
that the company has forged a deal to increase its reach to
southeast Texas Gulf Coast plants, its head of liquids pipelines
said on Tuesday.
Paul Miller, president of liquids pipelines at TransCanada,
said in an interview at the annual IHS CERAWeek energy
conference in Houston that Louisiana's 3 million barrels per day
refining market could be the company's next target for Canadian
crude deliveries, possibly via an extension of its 700,000 bpd
Oklahoma-to-Texas MarketLink pipeline.
That could connect to a new TransCanada terminal, or to a
partner's operation, much like TransCanada's plan to connect its
new Houston terminal to Magellan Midstream Partners'
terminal and distribution network.
TransCanada is building a new 700,000-barrel terminal at the
Houston Ship Channel and a pipeline connecting it to MarketLink,
both of which will start up this summer with links to Enterprise
Products Partners' Oiltanking network. The Magellan
linkup will add more connections to southeast Texas refineries.
Louisiana's access to Canadian crude is limited largely to
rail and barge shipments, he said, and interest is there from
refiners with plants able to process heavy oil.
"There's very low Canadian crude movement to the Louisiana
market," he said. "We'll continue to look at Louisiana."
MarketLink now moves about 400,000 bpd of crude, he said.
Keystone XL, the northern leg from Canada to Oklahoma, remains
in limbo awaiting U.S. government approval.
In an earlier panel appearance, Miller said the company
remains committed to the pipeline.
"We're undeterred," he said. "We have the full backing of
our shippers."
(Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Terry Wade and David
Gregorio)