LONDON Nov 24 Banks are lining up around 1bn
of debt financing to back a potential sale of French laboratory
business Cerba, banking sources said on Thursday.
PAI Partners bought Cerba in 2010 for 551m and hired JP
Morgan and Natixis earlier this year on a sale process.
The company is gaining a lot of attention from potential
buyers and first round bids are due in an auction process on
December 6.
PAI Partners declined to comment.
Some 1bn of debt financing equates to around 6 to 6.5 times
Cerba's approximate 170m Ebitda, the sources said.
Bankers are considering financing the deal with leveraged
loans or high yield bonds.
PAI backed its 2010 buyout of Cerba with a 287m all-senior
leveraged loan and 52m of mezzanine debt, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC data.
Cerba operates clinical pathology laboratories in Europe
with a number one position in France and strong market positions
in Belgium, Luxembourg and Africa, according to PAI's website.
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)