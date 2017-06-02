June 2 British lender Metro Bank Plc
said it had bought a portfolio of UK mortgages from a company
owned by Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7
million pounds ($768.2 million).
Metro Bank, which offers retail, business and private
banking, said all lending in the portfolio is secured on
property and has a similar credit risk profile to its current
mortgage book.
"The acquisition of this high-quality loan Portfolio
supports our high-growth, organic business model as we track
ever closer to our 2020 guidance," Chief Executive of Metro
Bank, Craig Donaldson, said.
The acquisition will increase the loan-to-deposit ratio to
about 78 percent, compared with the 2020 guidance of 80 percent,
Donaldson added.
The portfolio, bought from Cerberus European Residential
Holdings B.V, is made up primarily of buy-to-let mortgages, with
the rest being owner-occupied.
The acquisition of the mortgages, being bought at a discount
to face value, will be financed using cash from existing
resources, Metro said.
($1 = 0.7768 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Amrutha Gayathri)