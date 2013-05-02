NEW YORK May 1 Cerberus Capital Management LP has completed fundraising for its latest flagship private equity fund, raising $2.61 billion to invest in distressed assets, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Cerberus started marketing the fund, Cerberus Institutional Partners V (CIP V), in 2011 with a $3.75 billion fundraising target, and later moderated its expectations to between $3 billion and $3.5 billion.

A Cerberus spokesman declined to comment.

CIP V is the first Cerberus private equity fund to complete fundraising after the firm said in December it would sell Freedom Group Inc, the maker of the Bushmaster rifle that was used in the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conneticut.

Dow Jones reported on the completion of the CIP V fundraising earlier on Wednesday.