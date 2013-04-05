TOKYO, April 5 Cerberus Capital Management LP
will try to increase its stake in Japan's Seibu
Holdings to 44.7 percent from 32.4 percent and proposed eight
members to the board, stepping up a battle with the railway and
real estate group's management
The U.S. private equity firm had in March proposed lifting
the stake to 36.44 percent and nominated three new directors, as
it attempts to shake up Seibu's corporate governance. The new
board candidates include former U.S. Vice President Dan Quayle,
who is now chairman of Cerberus Global Investments.
If Cerberus succeeds, it will have not only a larger stake
but 9 of 18 directors on an expanded board in which it already
has one director.
The changes are opposed by Seibu's management, and Japan's
corporate history is littered with examples of foreign firms
with minority stakes who have pulled out after failing to shake
up corporate culture.
After the tender offer was launched in March, Seibu
President Takashi Goto had said Cerberus's move would hurt
Seibu's corporate value and delay plans to relist its shares on
the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Cerberus also extended the deadline for the tender offer to
May 17.
In 2005 Cerberus led a bailout of Seibu after Seibu Railway,
a predecessor to the current company, was delisted as a result
of making a false entry in its securities report. Cerberus
became the top shareholder of Seibu after paying more than 100
billion yen ($1.04 billion).
Cerberus has clashed with Seibu management over the terms of
a multi-billion dollar stock market listing originally planned
for 2012, sources have told Reuters.
Cerberus said that Seibu management had stopped talking to
Cerberus since May last year.