SINGAPORE Oct 20 Singapore's health foods and
sauces maker Cerebos Pacific Ltd hopes to cross the
S$1 billion ($791.1 million) sale figure this year for the first
time ever and wants to double the revenue in six to seven years,
fuelled by growth in its health supplements and coffee
businesses, its chief executive said on Thursday.
"Through organic growth, it's possible to keep growing at
double digits, in the teens," Eiji Koike, president and group
chief executive officer of Cerebos, told Reuters in an
interview.
"We want to grow at higher than 10 percent, and in six to
seven years, (reaching) S$2 billion is possible by investing
more in coffee and health supplements."
In the last financial year ended September 2010, Cerebos had
a revenue of S$924.1 million. It has since changed its financial
year to match the calendar year ending December.
The company, whose main product is Brand's Essence of
Chicken, derives the bulk of its revenue from health
supplements, but rising demand for gourmet coffee in Asia will
help spur its coffee business in the medium to long term, he
said.
($1 = 1.264 Singapore Dollars)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Saeed Azhar)