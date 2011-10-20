SINGAPORE Oct 20 Singapore's health foods and sauces maker Cerebos Pacific Ltd hopes to cross the S$1 billion ($791.1 million) sale figure this year for the first time ever and wants to double the revenue in six to seven years, fuelled by growth in its health supplements and coffee businesses, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"Through organic growth, it's possible to keep growing at double digits, in the teens," Eiji Koike, president and group chief executive officer of Cerebos, told Reuters in an interview.

"We want to grow at higher than 10 percent, and in six to seven years, (reaching) S$2 billion is possible by investing more in coffee and health supplements."

In the last financial year ended September 2010, Cerebos had a revenue of S$924.1 million. It has since changed its financial year to match the calendar year ending December.

The company, whose main product is Brand's Essence of Chicken, derives the bulk of its revenue from health supplements, but rising demand for gourmet coffee in Asia will help spur its coffee business in the medium to long term, he said. ($1 = 1.264 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Saeed Azhar)