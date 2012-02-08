* Cuts expected price range from $21.00 and $23.00 apiece

* Sees IPO of 5 mln shares (Follows alerts)

Feb 8 Agricultural biotechnology company Ceres Inc cut its price expectation for its initial public offering to between $16 and $17 per share from between $21 and $23 earlier.

Last month, the company had said it expected to raise about $97.8 million from its IPO of 5 million shares.

It now expects to raise about $72.2 million and plans to use most of the proceeds for research and development and capital spending.

Ceres sells seeds to produce renewable bioenergy feedstocks.

The Thousand Oaks, California-based company expects to list its shares on the Nasdaq under the symbol "CERE."

Goldman Sachs and Barclays Capital are acting as the lead underwriters to the offering. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)