Oct 4 British clean technology firm Ceres Power Holdings Plc said it has not been able to secure the funds it needs to run its operations and that it would continue to explore options, including a wind down of the business.

Ceres said the other options it was looking at included a sale of the business or cancellation of its listing.

The company has faced repeated delays related to the launch of its combined heat and power (CHP) energy efficient boiler as a result of technical issues with the product. The boiler is designed to generate all the heating, hot water and most of the electricity needs of a typical UK home, according to Ceres.

It had 10.2 million pounds ($16.39 million) in cash as of June 30, and has previously said it needed to raise money by the end of September.

"Despite extensive efforts it has been unsuccessful in securing sufficient funding for the business going forward," Ceres said in a statement.