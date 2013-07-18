UPDATE 2-PSA buys Opel from GM, sets recovery goals
* Marks GM's exit from Europe (Adds comments, shares, details background)
OSLO, July 18 Private equity firms Bain Capital and Altor increased their offer for fish farmer Cermaq's EWOS processing unit to 6.5 billion crowns ($1.08 billion) from 6.2 billion to clinch a deal after a month of talks, Cermaq said on Thursady.
"Cermaq has today entered into a definitive share purchase agreement with Altor and Bain Capital regarding the sale of EWOS," Cermaq said in a statement.
After the close of the deal, Cermaq expects to pay out 4.5 to 5 billion crowns or 48-54 crowns per share in an extraordinary dividend.
PARIS, March 6 PSA Group has agreed to buy European rival Opel from General Motors in a deal valuing the business at 2.2 billion euros ($2.3 billion), the companies said on Monday, creating a new regional car giant to challenge market leader Volkswagen.
HOUSTON, March 6 Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd is planning on buying Cargill Inc's global oil business, according to people familiar with the matter, marking the second energy business the global commodities trader has shed this year.