UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSLO, July 8 The new indicative bid for Norwegian salmon farmer Cermaq's fish feed arm is higher than the 6.2 billion Norwegian crowns ($991.8 million) offered by private equity firms Bain Capital and Altor, Cermaq's chief financial officer said.
"It was interesting enough for us to consider it," Tore Valderhaug told Reuters. "It was an indicative higher bid, but only when an agreement is signed will you know what the price is."
Oslo-listed Cermaq said earlier on Monday it aimed to have a definitive agreement for the sale of EWOS - its biggest unit - executed in mid-July. ($1 = 6.2511 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Writing by Victoria Klesty)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources