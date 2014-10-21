OSLO Oct 21 Japan's Mitsubishi Corp acquired 91 percent of Norwegian salmon farmer Cermaq in a $1.4 billion bid for the firm, which holds extensive fishing assets in Norway and Chile, it said on Tuesday.

Although some investors expected a competing bid, the deal was essentially sealed on Monday when the Norwegian government, which holds 59 percent of the firm, sold its shares to Mitsubishi. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)