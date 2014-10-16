OSLO Oct 16 Norway's state pension fund Folketrygdfondet, the second-biggest shareholder in fish farmer Cermaq, has accepted Mitsubishi's offer and sold its 6.43 percent stake in the firm, it said on Thursday.

Norway's government, which owns 59 percent, has also said it would accept, unless a higher offer is made.

Mitsubishi offered $1.4 billion for the firm in September and shareholders have until Monday to accept. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)