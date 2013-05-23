(Adds detail, background)

OSLO May 23 Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq said it is in talks with bigger rival Marine Harvest and other parties about a potential deal after dropping its bid for Peruvian fish feed firm Copeinca.

Marine Harvest has offered to buy Cermaq for $1.7 billion on the condition that it walked away from Copeinca, an acquisition that would have made Cermaq a pricier target and brought complexity that Marine Harvest was not prepared to take on.

Both Marine Harvest and Cermaq have said a tie-up makes good industrial sense, but clashed over Copeinca and the proposed price, which Cermaq said undervalued the company and gave its shareholders too small a share of potential efficiency gains.

Cermaq's board failed earlier this week to gain the necessary support for the Copeinca acquisition at its annual general meeting.

"The Board of Cermaq is positive to enter into a constructive dialogue if (Marine Harvest) chooses to present an offer with a price and structure which the Board of Cermaq finds appropriate to evaluate," Cermaq said on Thursday.

It has also "established dialogue" with other interested parties, the company said.

Cermaq, which holds about 20 percent Copeinca's shares said it would not accept an offer for the stake from China Fishery Group.