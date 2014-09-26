UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 26 Cermaq ASA
* Cermaq Chile has acquired two new licenses for salmon production in Region XII.
* The two licenses are located in the same area as Cermaq's current production in Region XII.
* The two new licenses will increase the production capacity by 4,000 tons per year when fully developed.
* The new licenses were purchased for a consideration of USD 2 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources