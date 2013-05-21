OSLO May 21 Norway's Marine Harvest hopes to a present a bid for smaller rival Cermaq within a few days, Chairman Ole Eirik Leroey said on Tuesday.

"Now we go home and prepare for the bid that we have said will come .. Some of the parts in it needs to be accepted by our own AGM on Thursday," he told Reuters on the sidelines of Cermaq's annual general meeting.

(Reporting By Victoria Klesty)