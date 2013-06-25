UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSLO, June 25 The Norwegian state increased its stake in fish farmer Cermaq on Tuesday, just days after fending off a $1.7-billion hostile bid by Marine Harvest , the fish farmer controlled by shipping tycoon John Fredriksen.
Norway bought shares 9.46 million shares at 108 crowns per share, lifting its stake to 53.77 percent, and will buy another 5 million shares at the same price to raise its stake to just over 59 percent, it said in a statement.
The move had been expected after the country's trade and industry minister sought parliament's go-ahead to hike the state's stake to up to 65 percent.
Before the transaction, Norway was already the biggest shareholder with its 43.54-percent stake and an additional 5.38-percent stake via Folketrygdfondet, the state pension fund that invests in domestic companies. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Balazs Koranyi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources