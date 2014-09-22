OSLO, Sept 22 Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq has held takeover talks with several strategic investors before it agreed to sell the company to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp, Chairwoman Rebekka Glasser Herlofsen said on Monday.

Mitsubishi's formal bid on Monday comes after a preliminary offer made earlier but not disclosed by the companies, Herlofsen said.

Mitsubishi earlier on Monday offered $1.4 billion for Cermaq, a 14 percent premium to its last close on Friday. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)