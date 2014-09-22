UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSLO, Sept 22 Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq has held takeover talks with several strategic investors before it agreed to sell the company to Japan's Mitsubishi Corp, Chairwoman Rebekka Glasser Herlofsen said on Monday.
Mitsubishi's formal bid on Monday comes after a preliminary offer made earlier but not disclosed by the companies, Herlofsen said.
Mitsubishi earlier on Monday offered $1.4 billion for Cermaq, a 14 percent premium to its last close on Friday. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources