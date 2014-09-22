OSLO, Sept 22 The Norwegian government is prepared to sell its 59 percent stake in fish farmer Cermaq , the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries said following a bid on Monday from Japan's Mitsubishi.

The government added it may sell to Mitsubishi but would also consider offers from other investors.

Mitsubishi earlier announced a bid for Cermaq valuing the firm at $1.4 billion, a 14 percent premium to the latest share price. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)