UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSLO, Sept 22 The Norwegian government is prepared to sell its 59 percent stake in fish farmer Cermaq , the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries said following a bid on Monday from Japan's Mitsubishi.
The government added it may sell to Mitsubishi but would also consider offers from other investors.
Mitsubishi earlier announced a bid for Cermaq valuing the firm at $1.4 billion, a 14 percent premium to the latest share price. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources