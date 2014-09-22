OSLO, Sept 22 Mitsubishi Corp launched an agreed bid for Norwegian fish farmer Cermaq on Monday, offering 96 crowns per share or a 14 percent premium compared to the stock's last close, Cermaq said on Monday.

The bid, which values the company at $1.4 billion, will require the consent of the Norwegian government, which owns 59 percent of the firm. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)