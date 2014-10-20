OSLO Oct 20 The Norwegian government has accepted Mitsubishi's bid for fish farmer Cermaq and sold its entire 59.17 percent stake, it said in a statement on Monday.

Mitsubishi has offered 96 crowns per Cermaq share and no other investor has made a counteroffer, despite earlier expectations that a bidding war may push the price higher. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)