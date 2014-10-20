UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSLO Oct 20 The Norwegian government has accepted Mitsubishi's bid for fish farmer Cermaq and sold its entire 59.17 percent stake, it said in a statement on Monday.
Mitsubishi has offered 96 crowns per Cermaq share and no other investor has made a counteroffer, despite earlier expectations that a bidding war may push the price higher. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources