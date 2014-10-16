OSLO Oct 16 Cermaq ASA

* Albain Bidco Norway AS and Cermaq ASA have agreed to a settlement of the contingent consideration of up to 180 million NOK arising from the purchase of EWOS from Cermaq in 2013.

* This liability will be settled with a 100 million NOK payment to Cermaq in two equal instalments due on December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2017.