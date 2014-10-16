UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
OSLO Oct 16 Cermaq ASA
* Albain Bidco Norway AS and Cermaq ASA have agreed to a settlement of the contingent consideration of up to 180 million NOK arising from the purchase of EWOS from Cermaq in 2013.
* This liability will be settled with a 100 million NOK payment to Cermaq in two equal instalments due on December 31, 2016 and December 31, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources