BRIEF-Wayfair reports Q4 non-GAAP loss per share of $0.34
* Wayfair announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
(Follows alerts)
Feb 7 Cerner Corp posted a 30 percent jump in quarterly profit on strong bookings, encouraging the health information technology company to forecast first-quarter revenue largely above analysts' expectations.
For the first-quarter, the company expects to earn 48 cents to 50 cents per share, on revenue of $565 million to $585 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to earn 49 cents per share, on revenue of $565.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the fourth quarter, the company earned $91.2 million, or 52 cents a share, compared with $70.6 million, or 41 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 55 cents a share. Revenue rose 23 percent to $615.6 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 53 cents on revenue of $587.3 million.
For full year 2012, the company expects to earn $2.20-$2.30 per share, on revenue of $2.43 billion-$2.5 billion.
Kansas City, Missouri-based Cerner's shares rose as much as 7 percent after the bell. They closed at $62.57 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Wayfair announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 23 South African lender Barclays Africa asked for forgiveness on Thursday for its role in rigging the local currency, a scandal that has raised questions over the dominance of four big local banks.
* Q4 revenue $244.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $246.8 million