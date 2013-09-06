(Releads with source saying Monte Paschi bailout to be discussed)

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 6 European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia will discuss a state bailout of Italian bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which requires EU approval, at a meeting with Italy's economy minister on Saturday, a source close to the matter said.

"It is in the nature of things that they should talk about Monte Paschi," the source, who declined to be named, said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Almunia had said he would meet the minister, Fabrizio Saccomanni, on Saturday to discuss various topics, but avoided a direct comment when asked about whether they would talk about Monte dei Paschi.

Monte Paschi received a 4.1 billion euro ($5.4 billion) state bailout earlier this year to plug a capital shortfall. But the European Commission is demanding it toughens up its restructuring plan before it approves the state aid.

Almunia spoke to journalists at a three-day business conference in the northern Italian town of Cernobbio, where Saccomanni is also expected to arrive.

Monte Paschi's Chief Executive Fabrizio Viola was also at the Cernobbio conference. Earlier on Friday, Viola denied press reports of a meeting with Almunia there.

