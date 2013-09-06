CERNOBBIO, Italy Sept 6 General Electric Co
is interested in buying Italian rail technology company
Ansaldo STS, the head of the U.S. group in Italy said,
in a further expansion of its presence in the country.
GE bought the aviation business of Italy's Avio for $4.3
billion last year in a sign of confidence about the underlying
strength of Europe's fourth-biggest economy despite a deep
recession.
"Should the will to sell (Ansaldo STS) emerge, it's a
dossier we are interested in looking at," Sandro De Poli told
Reuters on the margins of a business gathering in Cernobbio.
"They do exactly the same things as we do, investments need
to be done in view of expansion," he added.
Ansaldo STS, which is 40 percent owned by aerospace and
defence group Finmeccanica, has previously also
attracted interest from Japanese group Hitachi.
Finmeccanica singled out Ansaldo STS among the assets it
wanted to sell to cut its debts more than a year ago but it has
struggled to carry out the planned sales due to political
opposition to foreign takeovers.
Shares in Ansaldo STS rose more than 5 percent after the
remarks before slightly paring gains. By 1446 GMT, Ansaldo STS
was up 2.5 percent at 6.92 euros.
GE, whose businesses range from infrastructure technology to
financial services, also owns Nuovo Pignone, an Italian producer
of equipment for the oil industry, which it acquired in 1993.