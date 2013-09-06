BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 6 Bad loans at Italy's UniCredit are expected to stabilise by the end of the year as the euro zone's third-largest economy benefit from a recovery in the currency bloc, the bank's chief executive said on Friday.
"In June-July, the pace of growth in non-performing loans at UniCredit was lower than for the whole banking system," CEO Federico Ghizzoni told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.
"Our non-performing loans are still growing but at a pace that gets smaller every month. I see them stabilising by year-end," he said.
(Reporting by Paola Arosio and Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.