BRIEF-Savanna reports increase to purchase price for acquisition of Western Energy Services
* Savanna announces increase to purchase price for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp. and reiterates rejection of the Total offer
BOGOTA Oct 28 Teachers protesting over pay in northern Colombia are blocking the railway line of the country's largest coal miner Cerrejon, the company press officer said on Tuesday, but exports have not been affected because of sufficient stocks at its port terminal.
Trains which carry thermal coal to Cerrejon's private port remained stationary at either the port or the El Cerrejon open-pit mine, the official said.
"The blockage affects Cerrejon but is to do with the protesters' demands of the government. Supplies at the port are fine," said the official, who is not permitted by the company to be quoted by name.
Cerrejon, a joint venture between Anglo American Plc , BHP Billiton Ltd and Glencore Plc , produced 33 million tonnes at its El Cerrejon mine in 2013 and exported 33.5 million by drawing on stocks.
Colombia is the world's No. 4 coal exporter, shipping mainly to Europe, and expects to produce around 95 million tonnes this year up from 85.5 million last year. (Reporting by Peter Murphy; Editing by Grant McCool)
* Westernzagros announces 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
HELSINKI, March 15 Glyphosate, the key ingredient in Monsanto Co's Roundup herbicide, should not be classified as a substance causing cancer, the European Chemical Agency (ECHA) concluded on Wednesday.