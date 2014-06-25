(Adds coal price, security company quote, background on
protest)
By Peter Murphy and Luis Jaime Acosta
CARACAS/BOGOTA, June 25 Joint venture Cerrejon,
Colombia's biggest coal miner, says it could run out of stocks
at its port in one or two days and default on export
commitments, as third-party workers blocked its private railway
for the sixth day on Wednesday.
Colombia is the world's fourth-biggest exporter of coal and
ships the fuel mainly to Europe for power generation. A halt to
Cerrejon's exports would slash the Andean nation's coal exports
by about a third and could raise European coal prices.
"There are more or less two days worth of coal at the port
to load and we have supplies to keep the mine running for about
the same time," said Cerrejon's Vice President of Public
Affairs, Juan Carlos Restrepo.
"We're looking, together with our lawyers, at the
possibility of declaring force majeure given the inability to
adhere to our trading commitments, if the situation persists,"
he said.
Restrepo said security guards employed by contractor Sepecol
were blocking Cerrejon's 150-km (93-mile) railway line about 34
km (21 miles) from the mine to protest the upcoming loss of
several hundred jobs after Sepecol's contract, which expires on
June 30, was not renewed.
Sepecol workers blocking the line since last Friday have
refused talks which the company, Restrepo said. Cerrejon has
asked the government to try to facilitate dialogue.
The company hopes to increase exports this year from 33
million tonnes last year, when a month-long miner's strike
hampered operations.
COAL PRICE DOWN
European physical coal prices edged lower on Wednesday amid
expectations of warm temperatures and weak demand, but traders
said the risk of supply disruption at Cerrejon could boost the
market in coming days.
Colombia's coal sector has faced repeated disruption since
late 2012 between a run of logistics problems and strikes by
coal miners, but international steam coal prices remain
comparatively low, with the market still fairly well supplied.
Sepecol General Manager Oscar Santiago Silva told Reuters
the protesting contractors were angry that the two new security
companies will slash jobs.
He said Sepecol had tried to persuade workers to abandon the
railway blockade and that it was working to pay severance this
week, sooner than legally required, amid worker fears Silva said
were unfounded, that they might not be paid.
"It may help them re-think their hard position," he told
Reuters. "We have spoken to some leaders and told them Cerrejon
won't change its position" on contract renewal, he said.
Some Sepecol workers come from far-away cities for six-day
stints, sleep at a camp near the mine and get transport home for
rest days. Silva said Sepecol lost out in the bidding as it
maintained certain worker benefits, which the incoming companies
would scrap.
Silva said there were about 850 security workers at Cerrejon
but, under new contracts with two other security companies
chosen through the bidding process, the number would likely be
reduced by around 350.
(Additional reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Gunna Dickson)