BRIEF-Winfull Group Holdings says entered into acquisition agreement
* Entered into acquisition agreement with vendor in relation to acquisition of sale share and sale loan by purchaser
Sept 18 Certus Capital SA :
* Said on Wednesday it has received resignation of Jaroslaw Janiszewski from his post of the company's Chairman of the Management Board
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Entered into acquisition agreement with vendor in relation to acquisition of sale share and sale loan by purchaser
BERLIN, March 14 Interest rates are too low, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday, adding that a rise would be preferable.
LONDON, March 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Residents of London's public housing blocks will be left without a voice in construction projects that could demolish their homes unless drastic changes are made to the Mayor of London's plans, according to some city politicians and estate residents.