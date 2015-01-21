Jan 21Cerved SpA :
* Reported on Tuesday that it has signed with Confindustria,
the General Confederation of Italian Industry, a memorandum of
understanding to promote the adoption of public ratings within
the Italian entrepeneurial system, with the objective of
facilitating the growth of Italian small and medium-sized
companies (SME) via increased access to debt and equity capital
instruments
* This agreement aims at informing the entrepreneurial
system of the benefits which derive from the adoption of a
public rating, enhancing the visibility of this instrument via
meetings, events and training and education
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)