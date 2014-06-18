MILAN, June 18 Italian business credit data provider Cerved said on Wednesday it aimed to make its debut on the Milan bourse on June 24 with a stock market value of 995 million euros ($1.35 billion).

The price for the company's initial public offering was set at 5.1 euros per share, Cerved said in a statement. The IPO was covered more than two times at the final price, it said.

Cerved narrowed the price range to 5.0-5.25 euros per share from 5.0-6.5 euros previously, a source familiar with the matter said earlier on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7368 Euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by David Evans)