BRIEF-Closing prices glitch on Monday caused by software update issue -NYSE Arca
* NYSE Arca Equities Exchange says closing prices glitch on Monday was caused by software update
MILAN, June 18 Italian business credit data provider Cerved said on Wednesday it aimed to make its debut on the Milan bourse on June 24 with a stock market value of 995 million euros ($1.35 billion).
The price for the company's initial public offering was set at 5.1 euros per share, Cerved said in a statement. The IPO was covered more than two times at the final price, it said.
Cerved narrowed the price range to 5.0-5.25 euros per share from 5.0-6.5 euros previously, a source familiar with the matter said earlier on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.7368 Euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by David Evans)
LONDON, March 21 A more powerful securities watchdog may be needed in the European Union to counter market fragmentation after Britain, its biggest financial centre, leaves the bloc, an EU consultation paper said on Tuesday.
