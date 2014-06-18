MILAN, June 18 Italian business credit data
provider Cerved has narrowed the price range for its initial
public offering to 5.0-5.25 euros per share from 5.0-6.5 euros
previously, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The source said Cerved had informed investors of the new
price range. Two sources close to the matter had told Reuters
last Thursday that the IPO had been fully covered at the low-end
of the price range.
The IPO ends at 1400 GMT on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Massimo Gaia, editing by Silvia Aloisi)