MILAN, June 18 Italian business credit data provider Cerved has narrowed the price range for its initial public offering to 5.0-5.25 euros per share from 5.0-6.5 euros previously, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The source said Cerved had informed investors of the new price range. Two sources close to the matter had told Reuters last Thursday that the IPO had been fully covered at the low-end of the price range.

The IPO ends at 1400 GMT on Wednesday. (Reporting by Massimo Gaia, editing by Silvia Aloisi)